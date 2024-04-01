Thane, Apr 1 (PTI) At least 4,036 e-mulakat or e-meeting sessions were conducted for inmates at Thane Central jail in March, the highest in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

As per a statement issued by the state prisons department, a total of 23,761 e-mulakat sessions were conducted across all the correctional facilities in Maharashtra last month, and the Thane prison registered the highest number.

As many as 3,461 sessions were conducted in Yerawada, 3,434 in Taloja, 3,231 in Mumbai Central Prison (Arthur Road Jail), 2,414 in Nagpur, 1,518 and 1,067 in Kalyan and Kolhapur respectively, it stated.

Several other prisons reported fewer than 1,000 sessions, and no e-mulakat meets were conducted at Morshi Open Prison, Akola Women's Open Prison, and Jalna District Prison, the department said.

Using the e-mulakat or e-meeting facility, family members of prisoners can talk to them through video call after registering themselves on the official website and getting permission from the authorities concerned.

