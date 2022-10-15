Mangalauru, Oct 15 (PTI) A case has been registered against five activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities after the raids conducted in their premises on October 13.

Also Read | Nearly 5.3 Billion Mobile Phones Will Drop Out of Use This Year, Say Experts.

The accused are from Jokatte, Kasba Bengre, Ullal, Kinya and Adyar, police sources said.

Also Read | Microsoft Office Branding To Be Renamed As Microsoft 365 After Over 3 Decades.

The activists were charged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the IPC. The accused are being questioned, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)