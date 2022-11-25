Gurugram, Nov 25 (PTI) Five suspected robbers have been arrested in Gurugram in connection with several thefts that they carried out at gunpoint, police said on Friday.

The men, who used to work as daily wage labourers in the daytime, targeted those who sleep at their workplace, street vendors or people living in slums at night, it said.

Around 10 days ago, they had attacked street vendors in Sector 93 and looted cash, mobile phones and debit cards. A police team nabbed the all five suspects late on Thursday night, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.

They were Deepak, 20; Sunny, 23; Harbir, 24; Gyan Prakash, 24; and Rajkumar, 25. About half a dozen cases have been registered against them and all have gone to jail several times.

