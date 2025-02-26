Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) Police have registered a case against six tenants of a chawl in Maharashtra's Thane district on charges of power theft of Rs 3.25 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials of a power supply company visited the chawl (row tenement) at Nadi Naka in Bhiwandi area for an inspection on January 23 and found the six tenents had drawn power directly from a nearby electric pole with the help of a wire, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 26 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

It was estimated that the six accused illegally drew a total of 10,699 units of power valued at Rs 3.25 lakh in one year till January 2025, he said.

Based on a complaint by power supply company official, an FIR was registered on Monday against the six accused under provisions of the Electricity Act 2003, the police said.

Also Read | What Is Fake Accounting Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Mumbai-Based Chartered Accountant Loses INR 1.64 Crore to Jodhpur Youth in Financial Scam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)