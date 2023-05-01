Erode (TN), May 1 (PTI) A total of 800 kg ration rice was seized during a vehicle check near here and two persons were arrested, Erode District Civil Supplies CID Police said on Monday.

The police intercepted a van near Engure Railway station road, Chennimalai on Sunday. On checking, they found the rice in the vehicle, and arrested two persons.

Also Read | Financial Rule Changes From May 01: From Mutual Fund KYC Rules to Deadline For Higher Pension, Key Changes Coming Into Effect From Today.

During interrogation, the duo confessed that they collected the rice from ration card holders here and intended to sell them for premium price to the North Indian workers, police said.

A case has been registered against them.

Also Read | Gal Gadot Birthday Special: From Wonder Woman to Gisele Yashar, 5 Best Roles of the Actress That Have Turned into a Major Star.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)