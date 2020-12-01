New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Personalised messaging software start-up Aampe on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1.8 million (about Rs 13.2 crore) in funding led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge.

Founded in July 2020, Aampe uses machine learning to personalise messages and communication for customers, helping businesses drive better customer retention and growth.

Aampe has acquired customers across Asia, including India, Singapore, Myanmar, and Indonesia.

The funding from Sequoia Capital India's Surge will further accelerate Aampe's growth momentum and product development to serve global customers, a statement said.

9Unicorns leads funding in NeoDocs

9Unicorns on Tuesday said it led a pre-seed funding round in NeoDocs, an artificial intelligence (AI) based health-tech platform.

The funding round also saw participation from investors such as Rohit Srivastava and Hemanshu Jain, a statement said, without giving any details about the funds raised.

Founded in 2020 by IIT Bombay alumni -- Nikunj Malpani, Anurag Meena and Pratik Lodha, NeoDocs aims to disrupt the healthcare industry by enabling self-diagnosis through its AI-led technology.

The platform's proprietary AI engine processes medical reports, looks for inter-biomarker relations and generates a smart report in English and Hindi via NeoDocs' lab-agnostic system. The start-up will soon launch the report in other vernacular languages of India.

"We will use the funding to build a strong cross-functional team, further strengthen the product and do validation studies," Malpani, CEO of NeoDocs, said.

Prescinto raises funding from Venture Catalysts, others

Venture Catalysts on Tuesday said it participated in a seed funding round of Prescinto, a solar monitoring and analytics platform.

The funding round also saw participation from investors like Rohit Chanana, a statement said. It, however, didn't disclose any details about the funding round.

Founded in 2016 by Puneet Singh Jaggi, Sanjay Bhasin and Ram Menon, Prescinto's AI-powered SaaS platform focuses on performance enhancement to increase power generation and plant return on investment.

"The next wave of profitability for renewable energy players will come from performance enhancement as the margins narrow down further. At Prescinto, we strongly believe in performance enhancement and have leveraged technology and our deep domain expertise to deliver the same time and again," Jaggi, founder and CEO of Prescinto, said.

Venture Catalysts invests USD 250,000-1.5 million (Rs 1.8-11 crore) in early-stage start-ups.

