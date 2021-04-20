Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Pune-based Abhay Firodia group company Jaya Hind Industries on Tuesday said it has extended its partnership with German automotive firm KS Huayu Alutech for manufacturing of cylinder blocks and cylinder heads till 2027 with expanded scope.

One among the first manufacturers of aluminum die castings in the country, Jaya Hind is a fully vertically integrated company with world-class tool manufacturing capabilities and downstream machining facilities offering end-to-end solutions to global and domestic customers. It has four production facilities, two near Pune and one each in Chennai and near Indore.

It caters to some of the leading global and domestic OEMs such as Volkswagen, Cummins, Ford, PSA, Daimler, Volvo, Renault Nissan, Maruti Suzuki, ISUZU, Mahindra, Tata Motors, FIAT India and a host of tier-1 companies as well.

Jaya Hind Industries and KS Huayu Alutech GmbH (KSATAG) are in technical collaboration since the last 12 years.

The agreement for the manufacture of automotive cylinder blocks and cylinder heads with KS Huayu Alutech has been extended till 2027. The scope of the agreement has also been expanded to cover new parts from the sunrise industries such as electric vehicles and structural parts for chassis, among others, the company said in a statement.

The objective of expanding and extending the cooperation with KS Huayu Alutech is to offer to its customers the combined strength of partners who now have a global footprint and have synergized to offer critical products that are made by following standardised global processes ensuring standardised global quality, Jaya Hind said.

A part of the automotive supplier KSPG, KS HUAYU AluTech has operations in Germany and China. Since 2007, KSPG has had a subsidiary Pierburg India Private Limited in Takwe near Pune that produces bearings, pumps and components for emission control for the domestic automotive industry. Besides, it has a production unit for bearings in Supa, Ahmednagar (Maharashtra).

This Group has also held a 20-per cent stake in the Indian piston manufacturer Shriram Pistons and Rings Ltd. of New Delhi.

