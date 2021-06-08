New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company for manufacturing wind turbine generators.

In a filing to BSE, the company said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary namely Mundra Windtech Limited (MWL) on June 7, 2021. The subsidiary company is yet to commence its business operations.

On the objects and effects of acquisition/incorporation for the acquisition of MWL, it said the company has been incorporated "to carry on business as manufacturers of wind turbine generators and other auxiliaries."

MWL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, AEL said.

