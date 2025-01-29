New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Adani Power on Wednesday said Amitabh Mishra will assume the role of its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) with effect from January 30.

Mishra will replace Sanjay Argade, who will be transitioning to a new role within the Adani portfolio, Adani Power said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 To Be Demolished for Renovation: From Air Traffic Management to Reopening Date, Here's Everything About the T1 Redevelopment.

Misha's role is "Full Time Employment as CHRO of the Company (categorised as Senior Management Personnel of the Company)," it said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 29 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

*** CIL says recognised as one of top 50 best workplaces in India * State-owned CIL on Wednesday said it has been recognised as one of the country's top 50 best workplaces.

This recognition underscores Coal India Ltd's (CIL) commitment to cultivating a culture of trust, pride, and camaraderie while providing a supportive and empowering environment for its workforce.

Coal India has achieved this recognition following a rigorous evaluation among 347 organisations in the manufacturing sector, the PSU said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)