New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) FMCG company ADF Foods Ltd on Tuesday reported a 93 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 14.7 crore in the June quarter on account of higher revenues.

It had reported a PAT of Rs 7.6 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Gaurav Gogoi on Manipur Issue: No-Confidence Motion Not for Numbers But for Justice for Manipur, Says Congress MP.

The company's revenue from operations surged 15.7 per cent to Rs 112.4 crore from Rs 97.2 crore in the April-June period of FY23.

ADF Foods Chairman & Managing Director Bimal Thakkar said, "We have delivered yet another remarkable first quarter result posting higher revenues and improving our operational metrics year-on-year. We try to consistently introduce new delectables in our product portfolio since we serve a wide palate of global consumers."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Describes INDIA as 'Ghamandia', Says Opposition Brought No-Confidence Motion To Test Confidence of Their Own Allies.

The company will continue to expand its sales and distribution in India and abroad, he added.

On a business update, ADF Foods said its greenfield expansion plan for frozen food capacity is to be completed in the next 12-15 months.

Mumbai-based ADF Foods offers frozen foods, ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook (RTC) items, including sauces, pickles, edible pastes and dips in over 50 markets.

Shares of the company settled 3.01 per cent lower at Rs 1,069.40 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)