Puducherry, Oct 18 (PTI) The territorial government would remit cash in the bank accounts of members of Adi Dravidar families instead of free garments for Deepavali, the festival of lights.

Also Read | Apple Likely To Launch Foldable iPad in 2024: Report.

Also Read | Redmi Note 12 Series Spotted on JD.com, Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

A release from Transport and Adi Dravidar Minister Chandrapriyanka said on Tuesday that the Chief Minister N Rangasamy formally launched the scheme at a function.

Chandrapriyanka said the Adi Dravidar family members who are 18 years and above would get Rs 500 each through their bank accounts. As many as 1.24 lakh beneficiaries, including 67,764 women, would benefit from the scheme.

The government has announced cash payment equivalent to 10 kg free rice and 2 kg sugar for each family holding ration cards in the Union Territory for the festival.

There is no income criteria to get the benefits, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)