Xiaomi-owned Redmi is rumoured to launch the Note 12 Series in China soon. Ahead of its launch, the upcoming Note 12 Series has been spotted on the Chinese e-commerce platform 'JD.com'. The listing spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma is shared on his Twitter account. Redmi Note 12 Series will comprise Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G and Note 12 Pro+ 5G models. All models are priced at CNY 9,999. Redmi A1 With MediaTek Helio A22 Processor Now Official in India.

According to previous leaks, Redmi Note 12 Series may debut next month. Redmi Note 12 Series has already bagged China's 3C certification with model numbers 22101316C, 22101316UCP and 22101316UC. The listing also revealed that one of the variants will come with 210W fast charging support. This variant is said to be the Note 12 Pro+. The vanilla model could get 67W charging, whereas the Pro model might come with 120W fast charging technology. Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple Colour Variant Launched In India; Prices & Other Details Here.

Redmi Note 12 is speculated to sport a 50MP primary camera. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch. The Redmi Note 12 Series will succeed the Note 11 Series and will be launched in the Chinese market first and then will debut in the global market, including India.

