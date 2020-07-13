Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), holding company of the financial services businesses of Aditya Birla Group, on Monday said it has recorded a significant rise in customer interactions on the digital channels of its subsidiaries.

"These interactions on platforms such as WhatsApp, chatbots, websites and apps crossed the 4 million mark in the past three months during the COVID-19 lockdown, witnessing an almost 2X jump when compared to the same period last year," it said in a release.

Owing to the ongoing lockdown, there has been a shift in demand for zero contact and paperless purchase options, it said.

* ICICI Lombard launches 'Corona Kavach' policy

Private sector insurer ICICI Lombard on Monday said it has launched a 'Corona Kavach' policy to protect people during the pandemic.

The sum insured ranges from Rs 50,000-Rs 5 lakh for periods ranging up to nine-and-half months, an official statement said.

