The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme will launch the new Realme C11 budget centric device tomorrow in India. The smartphone has been listed on Flipkart that revealed key specifications ahead of the launch. Also, the listing on the e-retailers website confirms that it would be sold online exclusively via Flipkart. The handset will be made available in a single configuration featuring 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Realme C11 Smartphone to Be Launched in India on July 14; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Coming to the technical specs, the Realme C11 smartphone will get a 6.5-inch mini-drop fullscreen display. The panel will offer a resolution of 720x1560 pixels and screen to body ratio of 88.7 percent. It will be powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio G35 chipset, clocked up to 2.3GHz. The processor will be mated with a 2GB of RAM & 32GB of onboard storage. It will also be offered with a memory expansion option via microSD card slot.

Only 1 Day to go to experience the enhanced performance of the MediaTek Helio G35 Gaming Processor on #realmeC11.#BiggerBatteryLargerDisplay Launching tomorrow at 1 PM on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/yZieAnu2T7 pic.twitter.com/A6cXCzg3nU — realme (@realmemobiles) July 13, 2020

The Realme C11 will be offered in two exciting colours - Mint Green & Pepper Grey. In the camera department, we will be seeing a dual camera module at the back, housed in a squarish camera bump. The module includes a13MP primary snapper assisted by a 2MP secondary shooter along with an LED flash. The camera module will get portrait mode, chrome boost, slo-mo video recording and 1080p video recording and more. At the front, there will be a 5MP snapper for video calls and selfies.

The upcoming Realme C11 smartphone will be backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery with reverse charging support. The company claims the smartphone is capable of offering a standby of 40 days. Features that are likely to be seen on the Realme C11 are face unlock, 3-card slot option, Realme UI based on Android 10, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Hotspot, MicroUSB 2.0, Bluetooth and more. The smartphone is priced at RM429 which is approximately Rs 7,500 in the Malaysian market. We expect a similar price tag for the smartphone here.

