Lucknow, May 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday stressed the need to promote pharmaceutical research in the state and announced to set up a pharmaceutical research and innovation institute soon.

In a high-level meeting here, the chief minister discussed the possibilities of development of the pharmaceutical sector and stressed the importance of promoting pharmaceutical research. He also gave necessary instructions for the creation of a new institute in the state, an official release issued here said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Weather Forecast: MeT Department Warns of Thunderstorm, Lightning and Dust Storm in the State.

"To encourage the pharmaceutical industry, we must concentrate on quality educational institutions, research labs, and industry. In such a situation, a Pharmaceutical Research and Innovation Institute should be established.

"The institute will primarily focus on research and innovation, as well as act as a bridge between other institutes and industries related to the sector," he said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces 4% DA Hike for Government Employees.

The chief minister also directed the officials to prepare a detailed action plan regarding the nature of the pharmaceutical research and innovation institute, the release said.

Prepare a panel of sector experts, assess the future needs of the pharmaceutical sector and submit a detailed action plan within the next 15 days, while studying best practices from around the world. Suitable land should be identified for this in the capital Lucknow. This institute will play a major role in pharmaceutical research in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

While the process of construction of Pharma Park is going on in the state, Medical Device Park is also to be constructed. This resource needs to be used more effectively, as per the release.

In terms of the number of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, Uttar Pradesh is the sixth largest state in the nation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)