Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 17 ( ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a 5G technology training programme under the Skill Development Mission for the youth.

The programme is aimed to make the youth skilled in new and future employable technologies.

According to the official statement by the state government, 5G technology is considered the technology of the future. The state government believes that in the future, youths trained in 5G technology will be needed on a large scale in the telecom sector. The 5G technology will transform the entire telecom ecosystem of hardware, software and services, which is critical for the execution of other future technologies such as IoT, M2M communication and edge computing.

The statement said the Yogi government is working towards fulfilling this need of the future by enabling the youth in 5G.

According to the proposed target, 1,000 candidates, or more have to be trained and given jobs under this programme in eight months. The programme is likely to be started soon in any five out of eight districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Moradabad, Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

As per the proposal, three courses can be conducted under this programme, namely Telecom Rigger - 5G and Legacy Networks; Technician 5G - Active Network Installation; and Project Engineer - 5G Networks.

Over Rs 2.8 crore is estimated to be spent on these three courses. In the Telecom Rigger-5G and Legacy Networks, 360 candidates will be trained in 450 hours while more than Rs 22,000 will be spent on each candidate with a total expenditure of around Rs 80 lakh.

Similarly, the course of Technician 5G will run for 570 hours, in which a total amount of more than one crore will be spent on 360 candidates. The Project Engineer course will be completed in 660 hours, costing more than 90 lakhs with 280 candidates, the statement said.

A strategy has also been prepared for the implementation of this entire programme, from training to providing employment, in five phases. Firstly, steps would be taken to attract the students to the courses. After this pre and post-enrollment counselling of the youth will be conducted. This will be followed by their monitoring and evaluation. In the fourth phase, placement support will be provided to the youth, while in the fifth and final phase, support and feedback will be provided along with mentoring of the youth, said the Uttar Pradesh government. (ANI)

