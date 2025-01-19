Lucknow, Jan 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message in his monthly broadcast Mann Ki Baat to the youth to follow the Indian civilisation and culture.

Adityanath said the Maha Kumbh underway in Prayagraj was an embodiment of the country's heritage and it could be made possible by the guidance of Modi.

"Today, the Prime Minister's message to the youth to follow their civilisation and culture with pride will also inspire them to connect with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat'. Thank you, Prime Minister! 'Sarvassiddhipradha Kumbh,'" he said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Maha Kumbh Mela began with Paush Purnima snaan on January 13 and will conclude on Mahashivratri on February 26.

In another post, Adityanath equated the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya last year with the "re-establishment of the cultural consciousness" of India.

"By learning from history and preserving the culture, we can build a bright and prosperous future; the first anniversary of the Pran-Pratishtha of Lord Shri Ram Lalla at Shri Ayodhya Dham calls for imbibing this message," he said.

Last year on January 22, an idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the temple in Ayodhya which came up where Babri Masjid once stood.

