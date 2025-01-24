Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to former Bihar chief minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur on his 101st birth anniversary on Friday.

In a post on his official X account, Adityanath said, "Humble tributes to the great freedom fighter, pioneer of social justice, and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, on his birth anniversary!"

"Your ideals and struggle will always inspire us to walk the path of justice, equality, and service," he said.

Thakur, who served as Bihar's chief minister twice, was born on January 24, 1924, and passed away on February 17, 1988.

Referred to as "Jan Nayak" (people's leader), Thakur was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, on the eve of his 100th birth anniversary last year.

