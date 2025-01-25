Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Shri Guru Goraksha Nath Akhara in Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and performed the ceremonial worship of the 'Dharm Dhwaj'.

He also held discussions with the Siddha Yogeshwars from across the country, according to a state government's statement.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Yogi Mahasabha special vice president Mahant Balak Nath Yogi said, "This akhara belongs to the Chief Minister himself. It is rooted in the Nath sect and follows the tradition of Guru Goraksha Nath ji."

He added, "Since the establishment of the Dharma Dhwaj, Siddha Yogeshwars from various parts of India have been visiting here. Complete arrangements for their stay, meals, and Prasad are made at the akhara."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)