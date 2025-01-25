Kolkata, January 25: Similar to Satta Matka, Kolkata Fatafat is a popular lottery game where players select numbers and place bets, making it a thrilling activity for participants. The Kolkata Fatafat Result of January 25, 2025, will be declared today, and enthusiasts can check the winning numbers and result chart on trusted platforms like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Played exclusively in Kolkata, this game has become a significant part of the city’s culture. It requires players to be physically present in the city to participate in the game. Find the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart or Kolkata FF Result Chart of Jauary 25 below.

Kolkata Fatafat is a fast-paced lottery game where results are announced every 90 minutes, starting from 10 AM and continuing until 8:30 PM. The game is played throughout the week, from Monday to Sunday, with multiple rounds, also known as "bazi". As a Satta Matka-type lottery, Kolkata Fatafat involves skill and strategy, as players must correctly guess the outcomes to win. To take part, players need to be located in Kolkata, as the game is not available for online participation outside the city. Stay tuned to catch the latest winning numbers and test your luck with the Kolkata FF Lottery. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 25, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 789 - - - 4 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat, like many state-run lotteries, is legal in West Bengal as it operates under the state's regulations. Kolkata FF's unique feature is the calculation of "passing record numbers," which requires skill and strategy to predict the correct numbers in each round. Players can improve their chances by practising or watching YouTube tutorials that offer insights into the game’s nuances. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While gambling is generally banned in India, lotteries are legal in specific states like Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where popular games such as Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, and Nagaland State Lotteries continue to thrive. LatestLY advises its readers to exercise caution when participating in games like Kolkata Fatafat. While these lotteries are legal in specific states, they still carry financial risks, and participants should be aware of the potential legal and monetary repercussions.

