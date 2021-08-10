New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The government and the industry need to adopt best practices including zero trust identity and access management policy to validate devices connected to an organisation's network to prevent cyber attacks, a senior adviser at Niti Ayog said on Tuesday.

Niti Aayog senior adviser for science and technology, Neeraj Sinha, said that preference should also be given to locally produced technology products and the domestic players need to match the scale of service that multinationals provide.

"We will have to adopt zero trust identity and access management policy to validate each device in the organisation network. Intra-organisations meetings have become very common and inter-organisation is also happening. We need to automate device enrolment and software updates, leverage artificial intelligence tools for threat detection," Sinha said while speaking at an PHD chamber of commerce event on cyber security.

He said that the best practices are like an outreach exercise which needs to be done at large scale by both the government and the industry.

Micromax Informatics chief information officer Atul Nigam said that home has become a new office which has given rise to several challenges.

"Data is the most important thing. Everything has shifted from the controlled environment of the office to everywhere leading to lesser control. Practically, if your mobile phone with a camera is the biggest enemy of an organisation. A person can take the data of the organisation and send it to anyone," Nigam said.

He said cyber criminals know how people behave and attack accordingly. "We always had secure access in place, which always came as respite for us. We educated employees who were found clicking on phishing emails," Nigam said.

