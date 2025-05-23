New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) US-based aesthetic laser technology player Aerolase on Friday announced its foray into India seeking to tap opportunity in the fast-growing aesthetic and dermatology market in the country.

The company is introducing its flagship products, Neo Elite and Era Elite optimised to address key Indian skin concerns such as pigmentation, acne, and rejuvenation, focussing on metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru in the initial phase, Aerolase India Country Head Madhusudan HK told PTI.

"India's vibrant demographics, escalating awareness and investment in skin health, and thriving medical tourism landscape make it a pivotal hub for cutting-edge aesthetic care," Aerolase CEO Pavel Efremkin said in a statement.

He further said, "With an accelerating demand for safer, precise, and downtime-free procedures, Aerolase's (US) FDA-approved technologies are uniquely positioned to empower Indian clinics and dermatologists to deliver world-class treatments tailored specifically for Indian skin."

Commenting on the potential of the Indian market, Madhusudan HK said, "The Indian market is one of the fastest-growing aesthetic and dermatology markets globally. This market is growing in very strong double digits, almost 12 to 15 per cent on a year-on-year basis. That gives us a huge opportunity to enter the Indian market."

As per industry estimates, the aesthetic dermatology market in India is expected to touch nearly USD 385 million by 2032, up from nearly USD 170 million in 2024.

On the company's targets in India, Madhusudan said it is a little early to set definite markers but the aim is to emulate what the company has been able to achieve in the US, where it is a leading player.

"We want to make Aerolase technology the standard for skin wellness in India," he said, adding that the focus is to partner with dermatologists and make effective treatment available to patients.

The company will import its products from the US, where these are manufactured.

