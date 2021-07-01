New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Affle (India) Ltd on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of Jampp, a global programmatic mobile marketing company.

In June, Affle had announced the acquisition of Jampp (Ireland) Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Affle MEA FZ-LLC, a subsidiary of Affle International Pte Ltd, had also entered into an Intellectual Property Purchase Agreement to acquire 100 per cent tech IP assets of Jampp.

"Affle (India) Limited through its subsidiaries (Affle), today announced the completion of acquisition to acquire full control, tech IP assets and 100 per cent ownership of Jampp...this marks the successful completion of its biggest acquisition till date,” a statement said on Thursday.

This acquisition carries a great strategic merit as it strengthens Affle's CPCU (Cost Per Converted User) business model and enables it to expand into fast-growing markets like US and LATAM (Latin America), while further consolidating its position in APAC (Asia Pacific), it added.

"The completion of Jampp acquisition marks a significant milestone in our growth journey...This transaction significantly enhances our market reach, scale, talent and strengthens the CPCU business," Affle Chairman, MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said.

The integration process will be carried out gradually and the combined synergies will enable a lot more strategic accomplishments, enhancing value for shareholders, customers, employees and all other stakeholders, he added.

In a regulatory filing on June 9, Affle (India) Ltd had stated that the total consideration of the transaction is USD 41.3 million (about Rs 307 crore). This includes contingent incremental consideration of USD 15 million to be paid over a period of three years.

Jampp's programmatic mobile advertising platform is used by app marketers to help them acquire new users and also to drive repeat usage and transactions with existing users.

Its focus on leveraging unique contextual and behavioural signals to deliver in-app engagements has helped it to drive incremental growth for marketers in North America, LATAM, APAC and other global markets. Its consolidated revenue stood at USD 29.5 million in 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)