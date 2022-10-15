Mangaluru, Oct 15 (PTI) Passengers travelling through the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) are in for a fun-filled, memorable time this 'Deepavali', the festival of lights, with the airport decked up with dazzling lights.

Also Read | Indian Army Sings MoU With 11 Banks, Including HDFC, ICICI, Axis, Kotak Mahindra for Agniveer Salary Package.

A release from the MIA here said several passenger-centric activities would be introduced from Saturday as part of the festivities. These include shopping promotions, artistically-created selfie points and craft classes to add pep to the festival.

Starting October 15, passengers would get their chance to ‘spin the wheel' in the domestic security hold area and get exciting shopping offers from select retail outlets.

Also Read | Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd's Net Profit Drops 11.4% in Second Quarter on Flattish Revenue.

The MIA has decided to keep the activities running into the New Year and would end on January 10. The airport has lined up also a do-it-yourself craft activity for passengers from October 18 to 22. Experts would guide passengers, especially children, to try their hand at this activity.

A décor of ‘Kalpavriksha', the wish-fulfilling tree, has been placed in the forecourt of the lower ground floor, which has emerged as the new selfie hotspot at the airport.

The terminal would also be lit up to add to the festive ambience, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)