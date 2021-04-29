New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Airtel Africa on Thursday announced that Olusegun Ogunsanya, will take over as the new MD and CEO of the company in October, following Raghunath Mandava's decision to retire.

Mandava would be retiring as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, as a Director of Airtel Africa plc and as a member of the Market Disclosure Committee on September 30, 2021.

In a statement, the company said that Ogunsanya, Managing Director and CEO Nigeria, will join the Board of Airtel Africa plc with effect from October 1, 2021.

"Airtel Africa plc... announces Olusegun 'Segun' Ogunsanya, Managing Director and CEO Nigeria is to succeed Raghunath 'Raghu' Mandava, as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer following Raghu Mandava informing the Board of his intention to retire," the statement said.

Arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Following his cessation of employment at Airtel Africa, Mandava will be available to advise the Chairman, the Airtel Africa Board and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a 9-month period.

Ogunsanya joined Airtel Africa in 2012, as Managing Director and CEO Nigeria and has been responsible for the overall management of the company's operations in Nigeria, its largest market in Africa.

Airtel Africa is a provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across the continent.

Segun has over 25 years' business management experience in banking, consumer goods and telecoms.

"Before joining Airtel in 2012, Segun held leadership roles at Coca-Cola in Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya (as MD and CEO). He has also been the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (Coca-Cola Hellenic owned) and Group head of retail banking operations at Ecobank Transnational Inc, covering 28 countries in Africa," the statement said.

He is an electronics engineer and a chartered accountant.

An announcement naming new Managing Director and CEO Nigeria will be made soon, it added.

Also, Jaideep Paul, Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as an executive director and will join the Board of Airtel Africa plc with effect from June 1, 2021.

Commenting on the development, Sunil Mittal, Chairman of the company said Ogunsanya has displayed significant drive and energy in turning around the Nigeria business by focusing on network modernisation, distribution, and operational efficiency.

"It is this commitment, together with his industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus and proven record of delivery that will enable him to continue to deliver our strategic objectives and to lead the Group in the next stages of its development," Mittal said.

