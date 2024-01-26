Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Domestic carrier Akasa Air and engine maker CFM International on Friday announced an agreement, under which Akasa Air will purchase over 300 CFM LEAP-1B engines for its 150 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.

The agreement also includes spare engines and a services contract, Akasa Air said in a statement.

Also Read | Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024: NTA Begins Registration for UKHC Examination at uhcrec.ntaonline.in, Know How To Apply.

The airline, however, did not disclose the deal size.

On January 18, Akasa Air had announced an order for 150 Boeing 737 Max planes.

Also Read | How Are the Tableaux Selected for Republic Day? Know More About the Visual Ode to the Rich Tapestry of India’s Diversity That Glides Down Kartavya Path or Rajpath on January 26.

The Mumbai-based air operator launched its operations in August 2022 and had previously ordered a total of 76 LEAP-1B-powered 737-8 aircraft.

Currently, 22 of these planes are in service.

This new order grows CFM's footprint in India, with more than 400 CFM-powered aircraft in service and 2,500 LEAP engines in the backlog, according to the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)