Lucknow, May 9 (PTI) Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has called for restraint and responsible behaviour from citizens, urging them not to fall for misinformation or unverified news circulating online.

In a post on X on Thursday night, Yadav wrote, "We are proud of our brave armed forces. We all stand with the country."

He appealed to people to remain calm and avoid spreading any unconfirmed reports, warning that such content could be part of the enemy's strategy to create unrest.

"This is a time of crisis, which demands even greater wisdom," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister posted in Hindi.

"I appeal to all fellow citizens not to believe or circulate any unverified news or information. Such rumours could be lies spread by enemies of the nation - a part of their plot or conspiracy. Do not be misled or provoked."

In his message, Yadav further emphasised the importance of individual responsibility during uncertain times.

"Act responsibly at your level. Stay calm and encourage others to do the same. Show unity in this time of adversity. Jai Hind!" the Lok Sabha MP concluded.PTI KIS

