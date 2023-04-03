Alibag, Apr 3 (PTI) The entire fund of Rs 320 crore earmarked by the district planning authority for Raigad for the 2022-23 fiscal that just ended was utilised and no money was refunded to the Maharashtra government, an official said on Monday.

Raigad district planning officer Jiasing Mehetre said the funds were utilised for various development projects, adding 16 meetings of various department chiefs were held through the year to ensure all funds were utilised.

In the fiscal 2018-19, he said 99.5 percent funds were used, while it was 98 per cent in 2019-20, 86.4 per cent in 2020-21, and 100 per cent in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

