New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Leading bourse BSE marked yet another milestone on Monday, with the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the exchange touching USD 3-trillion mark from just USD 125 billion in less than two decades.

The journey from USD 125 billion in March 2002 to USD 500 billion in August 2005 was covered in over three years.

Notwithstanding pandemic woes, the market capitalisation (m-cap) shot up to USD 2.5 trillion on December 16, 2020. On Monday, the valuation touched USD 3 trillion and the time taken was only 159 days.

The exchange had seen listed firms' valuation going past USD 1-trillion mark on May 28, 2007.

The journey from USD 1 trillion to USD 1.5 trillion was covered in 2,566 days or just over seven years on June 6, 2014.

The m-cap of its listed companies reached USD 2 trillion on July 10, 2017 -- taking 1,130 days from USD 1.5-trillion level. From there, it took 1,255 days to go past the USD 2.5-trillion mark on December 16, 2020.

It reached a new milestone of USD 3-trillion mark on Monday, i.e. May 24, 2021.

Interestingly, it took 14 years for the total market valuation of BSE-listed firms to reach USD 3 trillion from just USD 1 trillion on May 28, 2007.

The data was shared by BSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan on Twitter.

"Market capitalization of equities of listed companies on @bseindia reached USD 3 trillion intra day for the first time ever. A great milestone on a long journey," Chauhan tweeted in the morning.

"Congratulations to all 6.9 crore+ registered investors, 1400+ brokers,69,000+ MF distributors and 4700 + companies," he said.

