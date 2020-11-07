Jalpaiguri (WB), Nov 6 (PTI) The All Kamtapur Students Union (AKSU) on Friday took out a march in Jalpaiguri district demanding a separate Kamtapur state and inclusion of Kampapuri language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution.

The AKSU is the student wing of the Kamtapur People's Party United which is agitating for a separate Kamtapur state which will comprise parts of two states - West Bengal and Assam.

AKSU convenor Samaresh Roy said that no leader from outside would be allowed to enter north Bengal, if primary education is not imparted in Kamtapuri language from January 1, 2021.

He claimed that a commission set up by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had in 2004 recommended inclusion of Kamtapuri in the 8th schedule.

However, no one had made a move in that direction, Roy said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that primary education in north Bengal would be imparted through Kamtapuri language but it is yet to be implemented, he said.

The AKSU also handed over a memorandum to District Magistrate Abhishek Tiwari for forwarding it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state chief minister.

AKSU supporters also demonstrated in front of the DMs office to press for their demands.

