Chennai, Nov 29 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the Committee managing the affairs of the wholesale vegetable and fruits market at Koyambedu here to allot at least one acre to the Thanthai Periyar Tomato Traders Association, from November 30.

The area should be kept open from 4 a.m. tomorrow.

"This Court feels that at least one acre out of the three acres can be specifically earmarked for the aforesaid purpose, wherein all the licensed traders of tomato in the market concerned can be permitted to bring their truck loads of tomatoes only for the purpose of parking and unloading and for re-loading the empty boxes," Justice R Suresh Kumar said.

The bench was passing interim orders on a writ petition from the Association, by its president A K Swaminathan, seeking to quash an October 14, 2020 order of the Chief Administrator Officer of the CMDA Market Managing Committee, which closed the site and consequently prayed for a direction to him to permit the association members to use the ground for loading and unloading tomatoes.

