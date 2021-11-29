Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker, launched the Reno7 Series in the home country last week. The Reno7 Series consists of three models - Reno7 5G, Reno7 Pro 5G and Reno7 SE 5G. Last week, we also heard that the company is now planning to launch the Reno7 Series in India next year. As per a report, Oppo will bring only two models in India - Reno7 5G and Reno7 Pro 5G. Ahead of their launch, the price range of both models has been leaked online. Oppo Reno7 Series & Enco Free 2i Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Oppo Reno7 5G is said to be priced between Rs 28,000 to Rs 31,000. On the other hand, the Reno7 Prp 5G is likely to cost between Rs 41,000 to Rs 43,000. The Reno7 SE 5G will not debut in India. The company also plans to introduce new TWS earbuds in India along with the Reno7 Series.

In terms of specifications, the Reno7 smartphone will feature a 6.43 FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the Reno7 device will feature a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there will be a 32MP snapper.

On the other hand, Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, it will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset will get a 50MP main camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Both Oppo Reno7 and Reno7 Pro 5G will come packed with a 4,500mAh battery and will run on Android 11 based ColorOS 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2021 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).