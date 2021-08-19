New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Aluminium prices on Thursday fell 1.3 per cent to Rs 204.50 per kg in the futures market, as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in August declined Rs 2.70, or 1.3 per cent, to Rs 204.50 per kg in 1,418 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly kept aluminium prices lower here. HRS hrs

