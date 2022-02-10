New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Amara Raja Batteries on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 25.25 per cent to Rs 145.30 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 193.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 2,365.87 crore in the period under review as against Rs 1,960.43 crore in the December quarter of last fiscal, Amara Raja Batteries said in a regulatory filing. HRS hrs

