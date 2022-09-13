New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) E-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart will launch their festive season sales from September 23.

While Amazon India will host 28 to 29 days festive season sale, the Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart has announced to host 'The Big Billion Days 2022' till September-end.

Also Read | Little Women: 5 Characters In Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji Hyun Netflix Series Who May Not Be What They Seem.

"We will have 11 lakh sellers that will participate in the sale of which 2 lakh are local stores. We will be delivering to customers across all serviceable pin code. The big change this year is that it will be coming on the back of two years of pandemic. We are returning to things as usual," Amazon India Vice-President Noor Patel told PTI.

Amazon will give 24 hours early access to its Prime Members before opening sale for everyone on September 23.

Also Read | Vande Bharat 2: Indian Railways to Introduce Upgraded Avtar of Train 18 on September 30; From Newer Facilities To Technical Changes, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

Patel said that the company expects over 2,000 launches across categories during the festive season.

"We count launch of multiple models of a new product as one. We have got State Bank of India as partner for first phase of the event. They will offer 10 per cent discount on debit and credit card," Patel said.

He said that the sale will continue till 3-4 days before Diwali.

"We are looking to work with more than 150 influencers to generate 600 live streams to help customers make an informed purchase decision. We also have livestreams where customers can avail LIVE-only discounts," Patel said.

Flipkart, which claims to have 4.2 lakh seller partners, has partnered with several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan,Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni to promote Big Billion Days event.

The Walmart group firm said as many as 130 Big Billion Days specials have been announced and designed by more than 90 brands across fashion, electronics, mobile phones, large appliances, personal care and handicrafts categories.

"TBBD also illustrates our commitment towards providing access to quality and affordability to the customers and boosting the economy through our operations in a sustainable manner while creating jobs, and livelihood opportunities across the country," Flipkart Group CEO , Kalyan Krishnamurthy said. PTI PRS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)