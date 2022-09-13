Little Women, the Korean adaptation streaming on Netflix, has established the fact that it has no interest in following the same narrative or characters as the original written by Louisa May Alcott. While that's quite refreshing, the Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hoo starrer does get you all mixed up in the head with all its mysteries. It's as if you aren't watching a Korean drama but deciphering a case. Jin Hwa young's (Choo Ja-hyun) character revelations are still being peeled in the series and that makes it difficult for you to trust anyone now. Little Women: 5 Impressive Ways Kim Go-Eun, Nam Ji Hyun Netflix Series Differs From Louisa May Alcott's Classic

So many years of watching such content has taught us to be suspicious of everyone. But at times, in such stories where the main characters are in deep distress, you tend to side with the person showing them support and kindness. But with the way Little Women is treated here, that would be a mistake. So here are the five characters who could be complete opposite of who they seem right now.

Choi Do-il (Wi Ha Joon)

Choi Do-il is shown as the man investigating the whereabouts of the missing cash. While quite stoic in his approach, he seems a bit lenient towards Oh In-joo (Kim Go-eun). They strike deals and he shows up at times she needs help the most. Ruling out coincidence here, Do-il may have shown interest in splitting the spoils but it seems he is hiding something. He could be working with a larger organisation who is behind it all.

Ha Jong-ho (Kang Hoon)

Ha Jong-ho is being the should to cry on for In-kyung (Nam Ji Hyun) but his deep interest in the case doesn't seem only related to his interest in In-kyung. He even insists on tagging along with her while she investigates.

kang hoon as ha jongho in the ep 02 of #LittleWomen pic.twitter.com/8v2bTXp6Qq — sasa (@usualsy) September 10, 2022

Won sang-woo (Lee Min-woo)

Won Sang-woo is the new character addition that happened in the last two episodes. He narrates how he is imprisoned for being the whistleblower against his own father who embezzled money from the company. He is the mentor and guide that In-joo needs in this messed-up circumstances she has been unwilling thrust into. But it could be Sang-woo's way of getting back at the company for the wrong done to him. This particular Twitter user has found several reasons to believe so.

Character study #LittleWomen Part 3 Won sang-woo vs Do-il People keep saying Do-il is being so shady and untrustworthy but close to no one is doubting Won sangwoo. I didn’t too, at first, because look at those round eyes and open face. He shows Injoo the guidance and reassurance pic.twitter.com/6ay4XGZY9J — TakeClaire☾ (@yourstrulyastu) September 11, 2022

Won Sang-a (Uhm Ji-won)

Won Sang-a's delightful and supportive presence is riddled with suspicion. What's her motive behind being so sweet to Park Ji-hyu, aligning with her cunning politician husband to sponsor In-hye (Park Ji-hoo) and then give In-joo a job? She showed what she is capable of when she let In-hye smell the blue orchid despite knowing what it can do. Little Women: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hu And Wi Ha Joon To Be Part Of Korean Adaptation; Know All About The Actors Here.

Oh hae-sook (Kim Mi-sook)

The Oh sisters' grandmother is wealthy and can remove all their woes in one clean sweep. But she takes her time moving from one sister to another, to help. Like everyone keeps reminding in the show, there are no free lunches in this world. Oh Hae-sook could be as fatal as the orchid.

