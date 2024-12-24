New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will on Wednesday dedicate to the nation more than 10,000 newly-formed multipurpose primary agricultural cooperative societies (M-PACS), and dairy and fisheries cooperatives.

Shah is also scheduled to distribute registration certificates, micro ATMs and RuPay Kisan Credit Cards to the newly-established cooperative societies at a national conference to be held here.

These financial tools are designed to provide easy access to credit services in panchayats and promote financial inclusion, enabling the rural population to benefit from various schemes and participate in the nation's economic progress, an official statement said.

The conference will be attended by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh along with several senior officials and dignitaries.

