Puducherry, Apr 21 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah, who would be on a day`s visit to Puducherry on April 24, would participate in the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of revolutionary-turned-philosopher and saint Aurobindo here.

A release from the Assistant Registrar of the Puducherry University K.Magesh said on Thursday that the Home Minister would also lay foundations of annexe buildings of the Departments of Physics and Chemistry and for the new premises of the Department of Food Science and Technology.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Vice-Chancellor of the university Gurmeet Singh, Members of Parliament from Puducherry and Ministers would be present. Official sources said Shah would also launch projects later under the Smart City project.

Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said Shah would address party office-bearers before wrapping up his visit.

