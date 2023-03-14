New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) NMDC on Tuesday said its Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee has taken the additional charge as its Chairman-Cum-Managing Director.

Mukherjee, a 1995-batch Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer, is also a Cost Accountant and holds a Master's Degree in Commerce from Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur.

Under his leadership, the demerger of NMDC Steel Ltd from NMDC Ltd was completed in a time-bound manner. Project Management, digital initiatives, and policy formulation are his forte. He has led the Australia operations of NMDC to the pre-production stage (gold) and also finalised a strategic tie-up with a large international mining giant Hancock, prospecting expeditiously, monetising iron ore mining tenement, the country's largest iron ore producer said in a BSE filing.

Before joining NMDC, he was General Manager (Finance) at Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. During his service in IRAS from 1997 -2016, he held a key position in the Eastern Railways. Before joining IRAS, he worked for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd from 1994-1997.

