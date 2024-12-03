Aligarh (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A professor of psychology at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has filed a complaint with police, citing threat to his life and requested permission to carry his licensed firearm on the university campus, officials said on Tuesday.

In his complaint, professor SM Khan claimed the threat stems from a clash with a senior colleague that took place at the office of the Head of the Department of Psychology on November 21.

The altercation was recorded and later went viral on social media the following day, showing the two colleagues exchanging blows.

Responding to the incident, AMU authorities initiated an internal investigation while the local police have also launched a probe into the matter.

"The university has ordered a probe into the matter," a senior university official said.

Police Circle Officer of Civil Lines Ashok Kumar Singh said that a complaint was filed.

"We are investigating the matter and will proceed based on the findings of the preliminary inquiry," he told reporters.

