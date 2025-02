New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) GCMMF, which sells dairy products under the 'Amul' brand, will invest Rs 600 crore to set up an integrated plant in Kolkata, which will also host the world's largest curd (dahi) manufacturing facility, its MD Jayen Mehta said.

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) committed to making this investment during the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), which concluded on Thursday.

"We will be setting up an integrated dairy plant in Kolkata, West Bengal. The new facility will have the world's largest curd manufacturing plant with a capacity of 10 lakh kg per day," Mehta told PTI.

He said the total investment in this dairy plant will be Rs 600 crore. The total milk processing capacity will be 15 lakh litres per day.

Mehta said there is a huge demand for curd in Kolkata and its surrounding areas.

According to a statement, this state of the art dairy plant is being set up at Sankrail Food Park in Howrah near Kolkata with an investment of Rs 600 crore in two phases by Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd, Anand.

The consumers of Bengal have a strong preference for curd - popular as tok doi and mishti doi. This plant will help cater to the growing demand in the market.

Amul is currently the largest fresh milk brand in Bengal with sales of more than 10 lakh litres of milk per day.

Amul has a strong milk procurement network in 14 districts of Bengal with more than 1.2 lakh women milk producers associated with it.

The new dairy plant will lead to further strengthening of the dairy cooperative movement in Bengal under the White Revolution 2.0 initiative of the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, it added.

GCMMF's turnover increased 8 per cent in the 2023-24 financial year to Rs 59,445 crore. The company is expecting a double-digit growth in revenue during this fiscal on strong demand.

The GCMMF handled 310 lakh litre of milk per day on average during the last fiscal. It has a total annual milk processing capacity of around 500 lakh litres.

GCMMF is the world's largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative having 36 lakh farmers across 18,600 villages of Gujarat and its 18 member unions procure 300 lakh litres of milk per day.

It also ranks 8th among the top 20 dairy companies in the world in terms of milk processing, as per the International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN).

Besides the domestic market, GCMMF is exporting dairy products to about 50 countries. GCMMF has entered the US market with the launch of four variants of fresh milk to cater to the Indian diaspora and Asian population.

West Bengal received investment proposals valued at over Rs 4.40 lakh crore during the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

