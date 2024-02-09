New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) FMCG direct selling major Amway India on Friday announced the appointment of Rajneesh Chopra as its new head.

Prior to taking up the role of the head of Amway India, Chopra was the Chief Commercial Officer at Immunotec in Texas, spearheading growth and business performance of the company across 14 global markets.

Before that he also served as Vice President of Sales for Amway North America, where he was instrumental in implementing innovative strategies that solidified Amway North America's leadership within the company, a spokesperson of Amway India said.

Chopra began his career with Revlon. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics honours from Delhi University, an MBA in International and Domestic Marketing from Fore School of Management in New Delhi.

