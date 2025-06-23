Amaravati, June 23 (PTI) The state is taking major steps to create employment for 20 lakh youth, Andhra Pradesh Twenty Point Programme chairman Lanka Dinakar said on Monday.

Dinakar said the NDA coalition government has attracted Rs 9.30 lakh crore in investments in one year, with a focus on promoting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and accelerating industrial development in Andhra Pradesh.

"The government aims to employ 20 lakh youth in five years by strengthening MSMEs and fast-tracking industrial growth," Dinakar said in a press release.

Dinakar noted that MSMEs currently contribute 30 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with over eight lakh units operating in the state, which will drive the Swarna Andhra (Golden Andhra) 2047 vision.

Coordination between MSMEs, the Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP), and the Industries Department is being strengthened to provide skill training and establish industrial units in backward districts, Dinakar added.

SEEDAP chairman G Deepak Reddy, in a press release, said that 16,000 youth are being trained every quarter, with plans to scale this up to 60,000 annually and increase the number of training centres from 103 to 250 by 2026.

He added that 40 rural business units have been identified, with plans to increase this to 300 in six months and bring 10 central schemes to Andhra Pradesh.

