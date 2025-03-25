Amaravati, March 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday announced that the state government has partnered with tech giant Cisco to impart training in IT and advanced technology skills to students.

The agreement was signed at his residence in Undavalli, Guntur district.

"To enhance digital skills among students, Cisco will offer advanced training in networking, cybersecurity, and AI (Artificial Intelligence)," Lokesh said in a post on X.

As part of this initiative, Cisco will train 50,000 youth in digital and IT skills.

According to Lokesh, the partnership aims to bridge the skill gap, meet industry demand, and enhance employability.

