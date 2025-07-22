Amaravati, Jul 22 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta Institution on Tuesday offered compensation for two displaced families under the Polavaram project's rehabilitation package.

Deputy Lokayukta P Rajani passed a common order in complaints filed by Nallala Venkata Ramanamma and Nallala Seshagiri regarding exclusion from the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R and R) package benefits under the Polavaram Project.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: From Last Date To Submit Income Tax Return to Steps To File ITR Online and Documents Required, Here's Everything You Need To Know.

"The Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta Institution have demonstrated its crucial role in protecting the rights of citizens by ensuring rightful compensation to displaced families under the Polavaram Project's R & R Package," said an official release.

The grievances pertained to non-inclusion in the list of beneficiaries despite their residence being in the affected area.

Also Read | National Flag Day 2025: What Do Saffron, White and Green Colours Represent in Tiranga? What Does Blue Ashoka Chakra Mean?.

According to the press release, the complainants raised concerns about exclusion from Rehabilitation Package benefits despite residing within Polavaram Project-affected areas, prompting the deputy Lokayukta's intervention for justice.

Following the intervention, the Project Administrator and Joint Collector submitted a report confirming inclusion in the supplementary draft and payment of rightful compensation amounts, the release said.

Each complainant received over Rs 6.36 lakh and along with allotment of house site plots, while the government sanctioned Rs 9.50 crore benefiting Kummari Lova village families.

The funds were utilized for displaced families in Kummari Lova in Kakinada district, ensuring more families receive compensation under the Polavaram Rehabilitation Package, the release added

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)