Amravati, May 26 (PTI) Jupiter Renewables will invest Rs 2,700 crore to set up a solar cell manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, becoming the third company to establish operations in the state, which is rapidly positioning itself as a leader in solar module and cell production.

Jupiter Renewables, a subsidiary of Kolkata-based Jupiter International, plans to set up a 4.8 gigawatt (GW) solar photovoltaic (PV) cell and 1.5 GW module manufacturing facility at Rambilli in Anakapalli district, with an investment of Rs 2,700 crore, according to state government's Industries & Commerce Department order approving the investment.

The project will be set up in two phases (Phase-1 Rs 1,504 crore and Phase-2 Rs 1,196 crore), which has an employment generation potential of 2,216 persons, the order said.

Phase-1 comprising 2.4 GW solar PV cell and 1.5 GW solar PV module manufacturing is to be commissioned by March 2026 and Phase-2 of 2.4 GW solar cell facility will come up by July 2026, it said.

Jupiter is the third company to set up a solar manufacturing base in the state, which is now challenging established leaders like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu in the arena.

Since the N. Chandrababu Naidu government came to power last year, the state has witnessed a surge in investments in the renewable energy sector.

Previously, Indosol had won a nod for a Rs 69,000 crore investment into a vertically integrated solar PV manufacturing unit.

Premier Energies is also investing in the state in two phases - first phase of 5 GW ingot and solar wafer manufacturing with an investment of Rs 1,742 crores, and the second phase is 8 GW solar cell manufacturing with Rs 4,200 crore investment.

Industry sources said discussions are in progress with other leading solar manufacturers as well.

This move aligns with the state's ambitious plans to become a renewable energy hub, aiming to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore and create approximately 7.5 lakh jobs in the clean energy sector.

India is introducing non-tariff barriers (NTBs) to strengthen domestic solar manufacturing, particularly targeting imports from China. Key measures include mandating the use of locally made solar cells in government projects starting June 2026 and enforcing the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM). These steps aim to expand local capacity, reduce geopolitical dependence, and enhance export potential.

Andhra Pradesh is taking advantage of this upcoming import barrier and ramping up incentives for solar cell manufacturers.

The order approving Jupiter's investment said the state government has extended a certain special package of incentives to the company. These include in-principal approval for allotment of 142 acres of land (Phase-1: 87 acres and Phase-2: 55 acres), at a concessional rate of Rs 50 lakh per acre.

Also approved were grants of tailor-made incentives to be disbursed over 10 years.

These include 50 per cent capital subsidy on building cost, plant and machinery cost, limited to Rs 1,096.98 crore, decarbonization subsidy @50 per cent with a cap of Rs 118.18 crore, reimbursement of 100 per cent of stamp duty on purchase of land and land conversion charges, and reimbursement of power tariff at Rs 1 per unit for 10 years from Date of Commercial Production, limited to Rs 341 crore, the order added. PTI

