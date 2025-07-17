Machilipatnam, Jul 16 (PTI) Two children drowned in a pond in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, police said on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Chaitanya (12) and Satish (15), they said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Gannavaram mandal when the children were attempting to pluck lotus flowers from the pond.

However, they fell into the deep water and drowned, police said.

Their bodies were recovered and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway, police added.

