Telangana Tragedy: 5 Members of Same Family Die After Drowning in Godavari River in Basara

Five youths from the same family died after drowning in the Godavari River in Nirmal district, police said on Sunday.

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2025 05:33 PM IST
Telangana Tragedy: 5 Members of Same Family Die After Drowning in Godavari River in Basara
Representative Image

Nirmal, June 15: Five youths from the same family died after drowning in the Godavari River in Nirmal district, police said on Sunday. "Five youths from the same family died after drowning in the Godavari River in Basara. We have taken the five deceased bodies for post-mortem examination," said Sub-Inspector, Basara police station. Meanwhile in a similar incident earlier this month, two tourists from Uttar Pradesh drowned in the backwater of Bhushi dam at Lonavala hill station in Maharashtra's Pune district on June 9. UP: Two Minors Among Three Drown in Separate Incidents in Kanpur.

According to Pune Rural police, the victims have been identified as Mohammad Jamal (22) and Sahil Ashraf Ali Sheikh (19). The police said the duo were swimming with friends when they were swept into a deeper section of the dam."The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Jamal and 19-year-old Sahil Ashraf Ali Sheikh. The duo was visiting the scenic spot with a group of friends. Attracted by the inviting waters, the group ventured into the dam for a swim. However, Jamal and Sahil, unaware of the depth and the powerful water currents, were swept into a deeper section of the dam and drowned before help could reach them," the police said. Himachal Pradesh: Elderly Farmer Dies by Drowning After Tractor Veers Off, Plunges into Well in Hamirpur.

After an alert from their friends, the local authorities took immediate action and launched a search and rescue operation with the assistance of the Shivdurga Mitra Lonavala Rescue Team."Despite facing strong currents and tough conditions, the team managed to recover the bodies of both victims," the police added. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway. Bhushi Dam is a popular tourist destination in Lonavala, particularly during weekends and holidays.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

