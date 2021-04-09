New Delhi, April 9: Realty firm Ansal Housing on Friday said that the company has faced multiple ransomware attacks on its IT system since February 26 this year, which may have resulted in some data loss.

In a regulatory filing, Ansal Housing informed that the IT Infrastructure of the company and its subsidiaries had faced multiple Ransomware attacks since February 26, 2021. The email system had been significantly impacted resulting in non-receipt of any email communication on the email accounts..., it said.

"There may be some data loss also as a result of the virus attacks about which we are not aware at this point of time," the filing said. The first series of the virus attacks had disrupted the email system during the period starting from February 26 till March 6 and from March 7, the email services could be restored.

On March 26, the server faced second series of virus attacks resulting in disruption in email system. The same could be restored by April 4.

However, none of the emails received during the above periods could be recovered.

For taking corrective actions, the company had availed the services of PC Solutions Private Limited who performed the security audit for the per meter firewall of the IT Infrastructure. PC Solutions gave their recommendations in order to be prevented from such virus attacks in the future.

Ansal Housing said it was not aware of any of the communications sent to any of the officials of the company during this period. Therefore, it requested the general public as well as the regulatory bodies to resend the emails again to the concerned officials of the company if any email was sent by them during this period.

