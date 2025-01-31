New Delhi, January 31: Tata Technologies was reportedly hit by a ransomware attack that affected some of its IT services. The cyber attack affected some of its operations, which forced the company to temporarily suspend its IT services.

However, the company quickly responded to restore its systems to ensure that essential functions were back online. While the operations are resumed, Tata Technologies is now focused on investigating the incident to understand how the attack occurred.

As per reports, Tata Technologies has initiated a detailed investigation to identify the root cause of the attack to take necessary action. The company is said to be working with cybersecurity experts to analyse the attack and assess any potential damage.

Tata Technologies has reportedly stated that its client delivery services have remained fully functional and unaffected during the incident. The company emphasised its commitment to maintain the highest standards of security and data protection, assuring that it is taking all necessary steps to prevent any potential risks.

As per Crowdstrike, Ransomware is a form of malware that encrypts a victim's data, with the attacker demanding a "ransom" or payment to restore access to the affected files and network. Once the payment is made, the victim receives a decryption key to regain access. If the ransom is not paid, the attacker may publish the victim's data on data leak sites (DLS) or block access to the files.

Tata Technologies provides outsourced engineering and digital transformation solutions to manufacturing clients globally. It is recognised as one of India's leading Engineering Research and Development (ER&D) service providers. Additionally, Tata Technologies has reportedly highlighted the necessity for increased funding for upskilling initiatives related to Industry 4.0, aiming to prepare a future-ready workforce in anticipation of the upcoming union budget.

